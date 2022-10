Karnataka : Old verdict on hijab controversy will remain intact

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

The old verdict on the Hijab controversy will remain intact. Let me tell you, earlier, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka and both the judges have different opinions on this matter. After this, the matter has been referred to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and he has been requested to hear in a larger bench.