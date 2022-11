Karnataka Saffron Classroom: Politics on Karnataka Government's Vivekananda Yojana, Congress raised objection

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Karnataka Government has launched the Vivekananda scheme for government schools to teach the principles of Swami Vivekananda. Under this scheme, special classrooms will be constructed in government schools which will be painted saffron. Congress has raised objections against the same and accused the BJP government of saffronisation of education