Karnataka Udupi's Professor Calls Muslim Student Kasab, Institute suspends him

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

A very shocking case has come to light from Karnataka's Udupi. A college professor from Udupi called a Muslim student by the name of terrorist Kasab. On calling Kasab, the student protested fiercely against the professor. Taking strict action regarding this, the institute has suspended the professor.