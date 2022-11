Kasam Samvidaan Ki: Indian Citizenship to be granted to non-Muslim refugees in Gujarat

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Before the Gujarat elections, the BJP-led central government has made a big bet. The central government decided to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan under the Citizenship Act of 1955. These minorities from these countries are currently living in two districts of Gujarat, Anand and Mehsana.