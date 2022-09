Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Hijab, a ritual or conspiracy?

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:27 AM IST

Today was the eighth day of hearing in the Supreme Court in the case of Hijab. The Solicitor General said that Hijab is not mandatory in Islam. He further said that there is a conspiracy of PFI behind making the hijab an issue. But the advocates of hijab are telling hijab as sacrament and today it was compared to saree. It was said that just like saree, hijab is also necessary.