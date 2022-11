Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: The world loves 'Brand Modi'!

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

When PM Modi went to Samarkand for SCO Summit 2 months ago he didn't meet properly with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Then the opposition raised questions in the country. Today PM Modi and Xi Jinping met during the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. Both shook hands and talked happily. Watch Kasam Samvidhaan Ki's debate today on this issue.