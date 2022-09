Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Why so much anger over survey of Waqf properties in UP?

Updated: Sep 22, 2022

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to survey the waqf properties of the state. The UP government suspects huge corruption in both its Waqf boards and this corruption is more on the ground than on paper and this has to be investigated in this survey. Owaisi has described this investigation as mini NRC.