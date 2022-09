Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Action on PFI because of elections?

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

The government has done a surgical strike on the anti-national activities of PFI and has imposed a ban of 5 years. The government has said that the activities of organizations associated with PFI are a big threat to the security of the country. PFI has been repeatedly targeted by government agencies for its anti-national activities, but every time it got saved it by citing the Constitution.