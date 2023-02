videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Adani's name, Rahul's 2024 plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

After the Hindenburg report, the shares of Adani Group are continuously going down. In the budget session, the opposition is constantly besieging the Modi government. Sonia Gandhi's statement has come to the fore on this issue, in which she said that the government has given benefits to rich friends. Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.