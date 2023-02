videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Attack on 'Sanatan Aastha', Congress's 'weapon'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

After giving a speech on the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After which a political uproar has erupted. Rahul Gandhi had called Yogi Adityanath a thug on last Monday. After which today CM Yogi from Tripura has retaliated on Congress. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.