Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi on his statements on BJP and RSS

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi is attacking BJP-RSS one after the other from abroad. After this BJP attacked him and said that Rahul Gandhi forgets about democracy abroad. What happens to Rahul Gandhi after going abroad? Watch today's debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.