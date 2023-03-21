NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki : Bulldozer action continues on Mafia's in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Bulldozer action continues on the properties of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Uttar Pradesh. In this episode today, a bulldozer was fired at the shop and house of Mohammad Ghulam, a close associate of Atiq, who was involved in the murder case in Prayagraj. With this action, till now the houses and properties of four of Atiq's henchmen have been razed to the ground with bulldozers. Watch the big debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.

