Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Defense expert Sanjay Meston gave a big suggestion to the government on the issue of China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

The opposition is still adamant on demanding a discussion on China in Parliament. Twelve opposition parties demonstrated in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Sonia Gandhi also participated in this demonstration. Sonia alleged that the stubborn government is hiding the truth of Tawang from the country. Along with this, he also asked why the government does not impose economic restrictions on China? Why don't you put him out of the market? Is the boycott of the Chinese market the only way to bring it back on track? Watch the big debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.