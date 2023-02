videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: First attack on religion, then attack on sage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

In the 34th session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the capital Delhi, the punch of confusion has been imposed. On the last day of the session, Maulana Arshad Madani has told Allah and Om to be the same and said that the first Muslims came on the earth. After which, on the stage of Jamiat itself, Jain Muni Lokesh has presented a challenge from the stage. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.