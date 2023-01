videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General's announcement, beware! China and Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has today given a stern warning to those keeping an eye on the northern border. The army chief has given a strong message to both the countries without naming Pakistan and China. He assured the country that the Indian Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to any act of the enemy. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.