Kasam Samvidhan Ki: I am not here because of sycophancy - Sangeet Ragi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

In Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi fiercely targeted the Government of India, BJP, RSS and PM Modi. After which counterattacks also came from BJP. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, Professor Sangeet Ragi told the Congress spokesperson during the debate that I am not here because of sycophancy.