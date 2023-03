videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Know what CM Yogi Adityanath said on Umesh Pal Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:52 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav's photo has come to the fore with the accused Sadakat in the Umesh Pal murder case. After which a photo of the accused Sadaqat is also coming out with the BJP leader. BJP leader is an attacker on SP in Prayagraj murder case. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.