Kasam Samvidhan Ki : Lok Sabha secretariat gives another blow to Rahul Gandhi, cancels his Lok Sabha membership

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is now a former MP. After being convicted by the court in the defamation case, the Lok Sabha Secretariat today gave another blow to Rahul, when his membership of the Parliament was canceled due to the two-year sentence. As soon as the news of Rahul's termination of the membership of the Parliament spread, Congress workers took to the streets at various places across the country. Although Rahul announced to pay all costs in response to the actions taken under the law, his sister Priyanka termed the action taken against her brother as a farce.

