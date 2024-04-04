Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sanjay Nirupam has resigned from Congress. Today Nirupam fiercely targeted Congress in a press conference.

All Videos

Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Play Icon00:57
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
Play Icon03:01
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt; Lack Of Training
Play Icon00:27
Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt; Lack Of Training

Trending Videos

Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
play icon0:57
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
play icon0:28
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
play icon3:1
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt; Lack Of Training
play icon0:27
Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt; Lack Of Training