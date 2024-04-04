Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ourav Vallabh, who was in favor of Congress, has left the party. Gourav Vallabh joined BJP today. Sanjay Nirupam has also left Congress. All the parties are busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, but there is panic in the Congress.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Play Icon07:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Play Icon00:57
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
Play Icon03:01
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
play icon7:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
play icon0:57
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
play icon0:28
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Stay Cool With This Simple 'Saunf Ka Sharbat' Recipe For Summer
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
play icon3:1
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth