Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Name of religion, repeated political struggle

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

The ruckus that started on Ramcharitmanas has now reached a scuffle. There was a scuffle between Mahant Rajudas of Hanumangarhi and Swami Prasad Maurya in a program of a private TV channel. After which the debate is going on between SP National General Secretary and Mahant Raju Das. Although Raju Das has withdrawn one of his statements in the show. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan ki.