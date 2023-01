videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan ki: Pakistan moving towards civil war?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Pakistan's economic condition is very bad and its foreign exchange reserves are about to end. Meanwhile, former Information Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary have been arrested from Pakistan's Punjab. After which former Prime Minister Imran Khan targeted the Government of Pakistan by holding a press conference today. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki