Kasam Samvidhan Ki: S. Jaishankar exposed Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

In the UNSC, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan had once again raised the raag of Kashmir. After which India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar again exposed Pakistan in front of the world. Jaishankar targeted Pakistan by taking the name of Osama bin Laden. Watch today's debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan ki...