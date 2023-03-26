NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sister Priyanka Gandhi comes in support of brother Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Sister Priyanka Gandhi has taken the lead for brother Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi took part in the Satyagraha of the Congress held at Rajghat today. Responding to familyism, Priyanka quoted Lord Shri Ram and the Pandavas. Congress General Secretary said who sent Lord Ram to exile? Lord Rama performed dharma for his family, his land. Were the Pandavas familyists? Because he fought for the rituals of his family. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

