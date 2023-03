videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: SP raised questions on Yogi's bulldozer action?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:05 AM IST

Today, a bulldozer ran over the shop and house of Mohammad Ghulam, a close associate of Atiq, who was involved in the murder case, in Prayagraj. With this action, till now the houses and properties of four of Atiq's henchmen have been razed to the ground with bulldozers. So the SP has raised questions on the bulldozer action of the Yogi government. Watch the big debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.