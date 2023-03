videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: SP spokesperson questions BJP on cancellation of membership

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress party should give a chance to smaller parties to come forward. The SP president has accused Congress and BJP of insulting regional parties. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.