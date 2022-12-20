NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Tension on madrasas due to elections in MP?

|Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
Madrasa politics has now shifted to Madhya Pradesh after Assam, Karnataka and UP. The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of teaching Talimul Islam book to Hindu children in some madrasas. On which the Congress alleged that once again Muslims are being tortured on the pretext of madrasas, the education of Muslim children is being spoiled. This tussle over madrasas is being linked to elections. Because assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year. Watch the big debate today in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.

All Videos

DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
2:13
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
7:33
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
3:7
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
8:58
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
5:12
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!

Trending Videos

2:13
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
7:33
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
3:7
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
8:58
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
5:12
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
madrasa syllabus controversy,madrasa controversy,madrasa controversy news,Madrasa,Madrasa education,madrasa in india,madarsa,madrasa controversy explained in hindi,madarsa controversy,madrasa news updates,madrasa in MP,madrassa,madrasa on government money,madrassa education,up madrasa survey news,madrasa survey news,national anthem in madrasa,Madrasas,Shivraj on madrasa,up madrasa board,madrassa survey,MP madrasa,up madarsa survey,Aditi Tyagi,