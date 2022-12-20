videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Tension on madrasas due to elections in MP?

| Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Madrasa politics has now shifted to Madhya Pradesh after Assam, Karnataka and UP. The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of teaching Talimul Islam book to Hindu children in some madrasas. On which the Congress alleged that once again Muslims are being tortured on the pretext of madrasas, the education of Muslim children is being spoiled. This tussle over madrasas is being linked to elections. Because assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year. Watch the big debate today in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.