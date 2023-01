videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The high command of terror means Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

Pakistan's identity has been established internationally as a terrorist country. The Foreign Minister of India has once again called Pakistan a hub of terror. Jaishankar said that the center of terrorism is close to India. Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki!