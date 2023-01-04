NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The one who is with Rahul is the 'enemy'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Today was the second day of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP. Many people gathered in this journey even today. Rahul Gandhi repeated the same thing that BJP and Sangh have spread hatred and he has come out with this yatra to eradicate hatred. In Rahul's yatra, BJP attacked former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat. Now, after Medha Patkar, Kanhaiya, and AS Dulat joining the Yatra is continuously increasing the narrative that is this Yatra to join India or break India. Today in Kasam Samvidhan Ki watch the big debate on this issue

