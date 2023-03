videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: When Rahul hugged PM in Parliament, it was irresponsible – Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Today there has been a backlash on Rahul Gandhi from the Sangh. General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dattatreya Hosabale while giving advice to Rahul Gandhi said that Rahul Gandhi should show more responsibility. In the Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, the Congress spokesperson said that it was irresponsible when Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Modi in Parliament.