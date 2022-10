Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Who is against Muslim identity?

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:16 AM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi, who reached Karnataka, has targeted the BJP and the central government fiercely. He said that the aim of BJP is to remove Muslims from the country. He also said that he wants that one day the Prime Minister of the country becomes a girl with a hijab.