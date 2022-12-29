videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Who is allergic to Hindus in Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

The politics of the country has now heated up due to the severe cold coming at the end of 2022 regarding Lord Shri Ram. Senior Congress leader AK Antony while giving advice to the Congress said that applying Tilak-Chandan on the forehead is not soft Hindutva. So there Salman Khurshid said that I am proud of myself that I have taken the name of Lord Shri Ram. Now the question arises whether before the 2024 general elections, Congress is thinking of batting on BJP's election pitch? Watch today's debate on this issue in Kasam Samvihan Ki show.