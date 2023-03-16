Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why did Aarti Tikoo say that this is not Islamophobia but 'Fear Of Islam'?

NewsVideos
Mar 16, 2023
On March 15, International Day against Islamophobia was celebrated in many countries of the world. The United Nations has started this only last year, the special thing is that India had objected to this International Day declared against Islamophobia and India had said that phobia against all religions is increasing. Despite this opposition, yesterday two states of India advocated International Day against Islamophobia.

