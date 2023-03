videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why is the 'devotion' of Congress selective?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:41 AM IST

Tomorrow, the court of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar is going to be decorated in Mumbai, grand preparations are being made for it, many people are waiting for Dhirendra Shastri. When Dhirendra Shastri is preparing to hold the court again. ... So controversies have also arisen again.