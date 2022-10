Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Congress ideology change with changing President?

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

Congress is set to get a non-Gandhi president after 24 years. The decision will be made between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. But Congress is only erasing the tag of familyism. Is the Congress, only changing the president or itself as well? There are many questions about the coronation of the new president. Will the new president be able to challenge PM Modi in 2024?