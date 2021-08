Kashmir 2.0: Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K completes 2 years, terrorism on its last breaths!

Two years ago, India abrogated Articles 370 and 35(A), ushering in a new era in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. When the removal of 370 and 35 (A) was announced, most people were happy, some were also shocked and some were apprehensive about the direction things would go. See how Kashmir has changed after 2 years in Zee News' special offer 'Kashmir 2.0'.