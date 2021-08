Kashmir 2.0: History will be created in Gulmarg on 15 August, Kashmir's tallest tricolor to be hoisted

The Indian Army had in February laid the foundation stone of the tallest 'coveted national flag' at the famous ski-resort Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Once again on August 15, 2021, the flag will be hoisted on a 100 feet high pole, which will be the tallest tricolor in the valley.