Kashmir 2.0: How much the situation changed regarding militancy after Article 370's abrogation? Know from J&K IGP

In this special offer of Zee News, in a special conversation with Zee News, IG Vijay Kumar of Jammu-Kashmir Police said that two years after the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of terrorism have come down significantly. Also, the incidents of stone pelting which used to happen frequently, now all those incidents have almost stopped.