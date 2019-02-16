हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Kavi Yudh: Special poetic war on Pulwama attack
This segment of Zee News brings to you special poetic war on Pulwama attack.
Feb 16, 2019, 21:54 PM IST
Latest Videos
PT32M35S
Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns, 16 Feb 2019
PT42M33S
Taal Thok Ke: IAF carries out Mega Exercise at Pokhran; Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru, 16 Feb 2019
PT1M46S
IAF carries out Mega Exercise at Pokhran; Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru, 16 Feb 2019
PT54M42S
Taal Thok Ke: Is Mehbooba Mufti responsible for Pulwama attack? , 16 Feb 2019
Next
Video
Taal Thok Ke: IAF carries out Mega Exercise at Pokhran; Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Pulwama attack main conspirator Abdul Rashid Gazi traced, claim sources
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Pulwama suicide bomber was radicalised after he was beaten by troops, claim parents
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Navjot Singh Sidhu ousted from Kapil Sharma's comedy show after comments on Pulwama att...
Television
Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP to contest on 25 seats, Shiv Sena 23 in Maharashtra
general elections 2019
Maharashtra
Day after being flagged off, Vande Bharat Express runs into trouble
India
Army officer killed in IED explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama attack: US, India agree to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as 'global terroris...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
In solidarity with forces in defending India's unity, says all-party resolution
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Pakistan faces heat from Iran in west, India in the east for supporting terrorists
India
World
Johnny Lever, daughter address Bollywood nepotism in lighter vein
People