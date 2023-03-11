NewsVideos
videoDetails

KCR's daughter K. Kavitha's name surfaced in Delhi Liquor Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Kavita will be presented before the ED today in Delhi Liquor scam. On Friday, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was sent to ED custody for 7 days by the court.

All Videos

Know What is the connection of KCR's Daughter Kavita In Delhi Liquor Case
15:42
Know What is the connection of KCR's Daughter Kavita In Delhi Liquor Case
Delhi Police: Big news related to Satish Kaushik's death
3:0
Delhi Police: Big news related to Satish Kaushik's death
Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's message from Jail says, 'jail cannot break my spirits'
0:54
Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's message from Jail says, 'jail cannot break my spirits'
Prayagraj News: Atiq Ahmed gang's shooter involve in Umesh Pal murder case
4:21
Prayagraj News: Atiq Ahmed gang's shooter involve in Umesh Pal murder case
Land For Job Scam Case: ED's big action on Lalu Yadav's close ones
10:42
Land For Job Scam Case: ED's big action on Lalu Yadav's close ones

Trending Videos

15:42
Know What is the connection of KCR's Daughter Kavita In Delhi Liquor Case
3:0
Delhi Police: Big news related to Satish Kaushik's death
0:54
Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's message from Jail says, 'jail cannot break my spirits'
4:21
Prayagraj News: Atiq Ahmed gang's shooter involve in Umesh Pal murder case
10:42
Land For Job Scam Case: ED's big action on Lalu Yadav's close ones
KCR,K Kavitha,kcr daughter news,kcr daughter KAVITHA,Kavitha,delhi liquor scam,ed arrests manish sisodia,manish sisodia arrest,Rouse Avenue Court,Breaking News,Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia latest news,Manish Sisodia arrested,manish sisodia arrest news,Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia cbi,manish sisodia news today,manish sisodia resign,manish sisodia latest,manish sisodia arrested video,manish sisodia ed arrest,Zee News,