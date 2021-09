Kejriwal promises to provide employment in every household in Uttarakhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised employment to every household in Uttarakhand during his Haldwani visit. Along with this, Kejriwal said that after the formation of the government, 1 lakh government jobs will be given in 6 months. At the same time, till this does not happen, 5000 rupees monthly allowance will be given every month.