Kejriwal responds to central government's allegations over freebie politics

The central government is putting the Kejriwal government in the dock on the trend of increasing freebies. Today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while targeting the Center said that the country's money is only for the rich and why has it imposed tax on food items?

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
