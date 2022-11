Khabrein Khatakhat: Politics on Shraddha Murder Case, Ram Kadam said, 'Investigate from the angle of love jihad'

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Politics has started regarding the Shraddha murder case. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and MLA Ram Kadam said, 'Hindu girls are being targeted under love jihad. This matter should also be investigated from the angle of love jihad