videoDetails

Khabrein Khatakhat: Private Member's Uniform Civil Code Bill Introduced in Rajya Sabha by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have been introduced in Rajya Sabha amid huge uproar. BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena introduced this bill. Congress has accused bjp of misleading public, while the Samajwadi Party said that the bill is against the constitution.