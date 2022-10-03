NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: PM Modi enquires about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case

