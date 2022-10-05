NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur today

|Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

Telangana: KCR will announce its barber party today
2:17
Telangana: KCR will announce its barber party today
Jammu Kashmir: Devotees return after 33 years in Handwara
2:10
Jammu Kashmir: Devotees return after 33 years in Handwara
India's first mountaineer Santosh Yadav addressed the program of Vijayadashami at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur
6:52
India's first mountaineer Santosh Yadav addressed the program of Vijayadashami at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur
Wait, What! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 Years? Deets here
Wait, What! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 Years? Deets here
Jammu Kashmir: Amit Shah will Address Public Rally In Baramullah today
3:6
Jammu Kashmir: Amit Shah will Address Public Rally In Baramullah today

