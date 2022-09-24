NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: Torrential rain wreaks havoc in UP

|Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

Amit Shah reaches Budhi Kali temple in Kishanganj, Bihar
8:54
Amit Shah reaches Budhi Kali temple in Kishanganj, Bihar
Superfast 11: Ashok Gehlot may leave CM's chair?
6:38
Superfast 11: Ashok Gehlot may leave CM's chair?
Dhami government's action in Ankita murder case, Pulkit Arya's resort demolished at midnight
6:4
Dhami government's action in Ankita murder case, Pulkit Arya's resort demolished at midnight
Ankita Bhandari case: Body recovered from Chilla canal, SIT formed for probe
13:49
Ankita Bhandari case: Body recovered from Chilla canal, SIT formed for probe
SIT formed to probe murder case of Ankita Bhandari
9:50
SIT formed to probe murder case of Ankita Bhandari

