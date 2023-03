videoDetails

Khalistan Leader Amritpal Arrest: Punjab Police arrested Amritpal and his 6 supporters – sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Jalandhar police Arrest Amritpal: Big news is coming out quoting the sources. Jalandhar police has arrested Amritpal and his 6 supporters. Internet service has been stopped in Punjab till Sunday so that the law and order situation in Punjab does not deteriorate.