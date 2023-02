videoDetails

Khalistan supporters create ruckus in Amritsar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Khalistan supporters led by Amritpal Singh captured the police station in Ajnala, Amritsar with swords and other weapons. After which there was a lot of ruckus in Amritsar. Now Amritsar Police is also seen retreating. Police has released Lovepreet Singh, a supporter of Amritpal Singh.