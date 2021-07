Kisan Andolan: Farmers are coming to Jantar Mantar from Singhu border

Today farmers are coming to Jantar Mantar from Singhu Border. 200 farmers have been allowed to organize Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar. Without protest march, farmers can protest against central laws at Jantar Mantar daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Watch this report of Zee News.